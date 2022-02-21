Tech Lead / Solution Architect

Role Purpose:
Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives. Tech Leads are responsible for managing technical aspects of software development flow in a specific context or team, thus enabling team to work with quality.
Experience and Qualifications
- Relevant qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
- 8-10 years of relevant experience and exposure of IT solution delivery.
- At least 6 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development
- Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions
- Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
Responsibilities:
- Analyze business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
- Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.
- Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.
- Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
- Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.
- Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.
- Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.
- Effectively priorities projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.
- Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.
- Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain
- Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.
- Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.
- Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
- Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information, and technology architecture.
- Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.
- Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption, and maximize employee productivity.
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organizational values.
- Select and recruit suitably talent in line with Employment Equity principles and the company
- Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.
- Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.
- Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted.
- Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth.
- Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved.
- Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team
- Code Quality Assurance and Control Technical Debt
- Provide Architectural and Design direction
- Ensure Code Review Healthiness and Ship Good Quality Code Fast