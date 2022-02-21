Tech Lead / Solution Architect

Role Purpose:

Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives. Tech Leads are responsible for managing technical aspects of software development flow in a specific context or team, thus enabling team to work with quality.

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

8-10 years of relevant experience and exposure of IT solution delivery.

At least 6 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions

Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Responsibilities:

Analyze business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.

Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.

Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.

Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.

Effectively priorities projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.

Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain

Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information, and technology architecture.

Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.

Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions

Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption, and maximize employee productivity.

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organizational values.

Select and recruit suitably talent in line with Employment Equity principles and the company

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.

Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted.

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth.

Effectively manage performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

Code Quality Assurance and Control Technical Debt

Provide Architectural and Design direction

Ensure Code Review Healthiness and Ship Good Quality Code Fast

