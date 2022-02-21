Technical Lead

Feb 21, 2022

Purpose:
The Technical Lead will be responsible for the building and enhancement of the companies IT software systems.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
  • Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
  • Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
  • Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
  • Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
  • Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
  • Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • IT Related Degree or Diploma
  • At least 8 years’ experience in Java EE. Java 1.8
  • At least 8 years’ experience in SQL
  • Experience working with N-tier and multi-threaded applications
  • Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
  • Agile development experience would be advantageous
  • Experience in investments or financial services industry
  • Led a team of developers
  • Define coding standards and ways of work
  • Proven experience in implementing relevant technical frameworks.
  • Define and ensure adherence to definition of done
  • Full stack development experience

Tech stack:

  • HA Proxy
  • Spring boot framework
  • Apache Camel (integration – SOAP, REST, XML,Transformations, etc)
  • Jboss Wildfly version 16 upwards
  • Hibernate
  • Postgres Database skills
  • knowledge of Open API standards
  • Linux
  • Docker
  • Bamboo Pipelines
  • Bitbucket Version Control
  • SonarQube

