Purpose:
The Technical Lead will be responsible for the building and enhancement of the companies IT software systems.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
- Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
- Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
- Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
- Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
- Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
- Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.
Qualifications and Experience:
- IT Related Degree or Diploma
- At least 8 years’ experience in Java EE. Java 1.8
- At least 8 years’ experience in SQL
- Experience working with N-tier and multi-threaded applications
- Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
- Agile development experience would be advantageous
- Experience in investments or financial services industry
- Led a team of developers
- Define coding standards and ways of work
- Proven experience in implementing relevant technical frameworks.
- Define and ensure adherence to definition of done
- Full stack development experience
Tech stack:
- HA Proxy
- Spring boot framework
- Apache Camel (integration – SOAP, REST, XML,Transformations, etc)
- Jboss Wildfly version 16 upwards
- Hibernate
- Postgres Database skills
- knowledge of Open API standards
- Linux
- Docker
- Bamboo Pipelines
- Bitbucket Version Control
- SonarQube