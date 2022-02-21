Technical Lead

Purpose:

The Technical Lead will be responsible for the building and enhancement of the companies IT software systems.

Duties and responsibilities:

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Qualifications and Experience:



IT Related Degree or Diploma

At least 8 years’ experience in Java EE. Java 1.8

At least 8 years’ experience in SQL

Experience working with N-tier and multi-threaded applications

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Agile development experience would be advantageous

Experience in investments or financial services industry

Led a team of developers

Define coding standards and ways of work

Proven experience in implementing relevant technical frameworks.

Define and ensure adherence to definition of done

Full stack development experience

Tech stack:

HA Proxy

Spring boot framework

Apache Camel (integration – SOAP, REST, XML,Transformations, etc)

Jboss Wildfly version 16 upwards

Hibernate

Postgres Database skills

knowledge of Open API standards

Linux

Docker

Bamboo Pipelines

Bitbucket Version Control

SonarQube

