Test Analyst II

Purpose of the role:

Responsible for testing the functionality of a system by validating and verifying that business requirements have been developed and delivered correctly.

Duties:



Do test plans by unpacking the requirements. This includes regression testing, system analysis and reviews. Create design steps from test cases in the Quality Centre, execute system validation plans (new function) and liaise with the business Analysts and technical teams in order to compile test scripts.

Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment

Upgrade existing test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts

Coordinate and execute all test activities for allocated projects.

Conduct test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off.

Ensure alignment between test environment and production environment; Treat production issues as first priority

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis

Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma/Degree in IT/Engineering/Similar

ISEB/ISTQB Certification

TMap Next Engineer

ISTQB Advanced Analyst

2 to 5 Years solid Testing experience

Banking Industry Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position