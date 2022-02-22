Analyst – Johannesburg (remote)

My client, a leading sales and merchandising specialist consulting firm, is looking for an Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg. The role will be fully remote initially, but may require office attendance at a later stage.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Receive updates from regions and update onto Smart Sell master

Monthly check and update of total customer store universe

Request callage details from regions

Store coverage by banner dashboard

Check SA Visit Plan vs Smart Sell Master vs LT Sites Report

Weekly priorities report, communicate to SDO all mismatches, investigate mismatches and verify

Accurate and on time submission of MD3 Update

Smart Sell technical issues support – weekly ad hoc requests & feedback to regions

Price Survey Results Report

Extract data from Smart Sell, extract images report & consolidate on one dashboard for publishing

Attending all meetings with Client Service Manager, taking minutes and distributing to all attendees

Ghibli Dashboard report

VGP Dashboard Report

Hit Rate Report

Supervisor Dashboard

Investigate & flag to relevant SDO

Provide data analysis, reporting & dashboards on ad hoc basis

Providing relevant data and administrative support to the Client Services Manager

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree with a Data Analytics / Business Intelligence focus

Experience in the following is essential:

2-3 years’ experience in a similar client service environment

At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience with administration of and management of databases, data modelling, data warehousing, business intelligence and report / dashboard development

An experienced Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Analyst with a specific focus or interest in data analytics

Comfortable with a variety of Data Analytics tools and platform databases and frond end tools e.g.: Tableau, Power BI or other reporting tool experience

Experience analysing, visualising and reporting data

Gather information from various sources, interpret patterns and trends

Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to solve complex problems

Must be able to process volume with accuracy, and under pressure

Strong MS Excel Skills (minimum of intermediate level)

Strong judgement/decision-making, organisation/planning, and accuracy

Strong communication and client management skills

Strong business intelligence and reporting, as well as database management

Ability to engage stakeholders to source data and understand the requirements of output

