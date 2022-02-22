Analyst – Johannesburg (remote)

My client, a leading sales and merchandising specialist consulting firm, is looking for an Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg. The role will be fully remote initially, but may require office attendance at a later stage.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Receive updates from regions and update onto Smart Sell master
- Monthly check and update of total customer store universe
- Request callage details from regions
- Store coverage by banner dashboard
- Check SA Visit Plan vs Smart Sell Master vs LT Sites Report
- Weekly priorities report, communicate to SDO all mismatches, investigate mismatches and verify
- Accurate and on time submission of MD3 Update
- Smart Sell technical issues support – weekly ad hoc requests & feedback to regions
- Price Survey Results Report
- Extract data from Smart Sell, extract images report & consolidate on one dashboard for publishing
- Attending all meetings with Client Service Manager, taking minutes and distributing to all attendees
- Ghibli Dashboard report
- VGP Dashboard Report
- Hit Rate Report
- Supervisor Dashboard
- Investigate & flag to relevant SDO
- Provide data analysis, reporting & dashboards on ad hoc basis
- Providing relevant data and administrative support to the Client Services Manager
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree with a Data Analytics / Business Intelligence focus
- Experience in the following is essential:
- 2-3 years’ experience in a similar client service environment
- At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience with administration of and management of databases, data modelling, data warehousing, business intelligence and report / dashboard development
- An experienced Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Analyst with a specific focus or interest in data analytics
- Comfortable with a variety of Data Analytics tools and platform databases and frond end tools e.g.: Tableau, Power BI or other reporting tool experience
- Experience analysing, visualising and reporting data
- Gather information from various sources, interpret patterns and trends
- Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to solve complex problems
- Must be able to process volume with accuracy, and under pressure
- Strong MS Excel Skills (minimum of intermediate level)
- Strong judgement/decision-making, organisation/planning, and accuracy
- Strong communication and client management skills
- Strong business intelligence and reporting, as well as database management
- Ability to engage stakeholders to source data and understand the requirements of output
Desired Skills:
