Business Analyst

We are looking to connect with experienced Business Analysts who have extensive experience in a Software Development / Technology environment.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!

Required Experience:

BSc Computer Science or similar Degree

Relevant Business Analyst Certificate

5-8 years professional experience

Comfortable with Agile & Scrum practices.

Should have an exceptional ability to identify and address challenges from a technical and business perspective.

Solid understanding of QA & User Interface

Excellent customer engagement, negotiation, and presentation skills

Residing in Johannesburg

SA Citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position