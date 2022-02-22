Business Analyst

Feb 22, 2022

We are looking to connect with experienced Business Analysts who have extensive experience in a Software Development / Technology environment.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!

Required Experience:

  • BSc Computer Science or similar Degree
  • Relevant Business Analyst Certificate
  • 5-8 years professional experience
  • Comfortable with Agile & Scrum practices.
  • Should have an exceptional ability to identify and address challenges from a technical and business perspective.
  • Solid understanding of QA & User Interface
  • Excellent customer engagement, negotiation, and presentation skills
  • Residing in Johannesburg
  • SA Citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

