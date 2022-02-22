We are looking to connect with experienced Business Analysts who have extensive experience in a Software Development / Technology environment.
If this sounds like something you’d be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!
Required Experience:
- BSc Computer Science or similar Degree
- Relevant Business Analyst Certificate
- 5-8 years professional experience
- Comfortable with Agile & Scrum practices.
- Should have an exceptional ability to identify and address challenges from a technical and business perspective.
- Solid understanding of QA & User Interface
- Excellent customer engagement, negotiation, and presentation skills
- Residing in Johannesburg
- SA Citizen
Desired Skills:
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years