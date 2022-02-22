Business Analyst

Feb 22, 2022

Communication to the recruitment agents must be as follow:

  • Must be an Oracle EBS Functional (Business Analyst) person – NOT a developer unless the person can do both.
  • We need an individual who wants to build a long term relationship with the company.
  • Must NOT have a history of job hopping unless there is good reason for it.
  • Job hopping means they did not get enough experience in one place.
  • It also could indicate the companies were not happy with their effort.
  • Must have Oracle 11i or R12 IMPLEMENTATION / SETUP / CONFIGURATION skills.
  • Must have been part of at least 1 BIG project.
  • Must be able to elaborate in detail of WHAT was accomplished / achieved over the years.
  • Must be able to explain Business Process flows and events – not just Oracle jargon.
  • Must be a good communicator, well-spoken English.
  • Must be able to conduct training to end users.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Oracle
  • Supply Chain

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position