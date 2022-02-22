Business Analyst at Adams & Adams

Duties and responsibilities
Strategy & Planning
- Collaborate with project sponsors to determine project scope and vision.
- Conduct interviews to gather user requirements via workshops, questionnaires, surveys, site visits, workflow storyboards, use cases, scenarios, and other methods.
- Identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.
- Work with stakeholders and project team to prioritize collected requirements.
- Research, review, and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing requirements-gathering processes and develop strategies for enhancing or further leveraging these processes.
Acquisition & Deployment
- Assist in conducting research on software and hardware products to meet agreed-upon requirements and to support purchasing efforts.
- Participate in the QA of purchased solutions to ensure features and functions have been enabled and optimized.
- Participate in the selection of any requirements documentation software solutions that the organization may opt to use.
Operational Management
- Analyze and verify requirements for completeness, consistency, comprehensibility, feasibility, and conformity to standards.
- Develop and utilize standard templates to accurately and concisely write requirements specifications.
- Translate conceptual user requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team.
- Where applicable, develop prototypes of interfaces and attributes based on user requirements.
- Create process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team.
- Develop and conduct peer reviews of business requirements to ensure that requirement specifications are correctly interpreted.
- Assist with the interpretation of user requirements into feasible options and communicate these back to the business stakeholders.
- Manage and track the status of requirements throughout the project lifecycle; enforce and redefine as necessary.
- Communicate changes, enhancements, and modifications of business requirements – verbally or through written documentation – to project managers, sponsors, and other stakeholders so that issues and solutions are understood.
- Provide guidance and/or instruction to junior staff members.
About The Employer:
Skills and knowledge
- Proven experience with business and technical requirements analysis, elicitation, modeling, verification, and methodology development
- Experience overseeing the design, development, and implementation of software and hardware solutions, systems, or products
- Ability to create systematic and consistent requirements specifications in both technical and user-friendly language
- Exceptional analytical and statistical skills with the ability to apply them to systems issues and products as required
- Demonstrated project management skills and project management software skills, including planning, organizing, and managing resources
- Understanding of application development and software development life cycle concepts
- Working technical knowledge of programming languages
- Working knowledge of network and PC operating systems
- Working knowledge of current network hardware, protocols, and standards
Personal attribute
- Able to exercise independent judgment and act on it
- Excellent analytical, mathematical, and creative problem-solving skills
- Excellent listening, interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills
- Logical and efficient, with keen attention to detail
- Highly self-motivated and directed
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks while under pressure
- Strong customer service orientation
- Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
Qualification/s
- College diploma or university degree in the field of business administration, computer science, finance, or information systems
- 5 to 7 years’ related work experience