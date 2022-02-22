Business Analyst at Adams & Adams

Feb 22, 2022

Duties and responsibilities

Strategy & Planning

  • Collaborate with project sponsors to determine project scope and vision.
  • Conduct interviews to gather user requirements via workshops, questionnaires, surveys, site visits, workflow storyboards, use cases, scenarios, and other methods.
  • Identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.
  • Work with stakeholders and project team to prioritize collected requirements.
  • Research, review, and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing requirements-gathering processes and develop strategies for enhancing or further leveraging these processes.

Acquisition & Deployment

  • Assist in conducting research on software and hardware products to meet agreed-upon requirements and to support purchasing efforts.
  • Participate in the QA of purchased solutions to ensure features and functions have been enabled and optimized.
  • Participate in the selection of any requirements documentation software solutions that the organization may opt to use.

Operational Management

  • Analyze and verify requirements for completeness, consistency, comprehensibility, feasibility, and conformity to standards.
  • Develop and utilize standard templates to accurately and concisely write requirements specifications.
  • Translate conceptual user requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team.
  • Where applicable, develop prototypes of interfaces and attributes based on user requirements.
  • Create process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team.
  • Develop and conduct peer reviews of business requirements to ensure that requirement specifications are correctly interpreted.
  • Assist with the interpretation of user requirements into feasible options and communicate these back to the business stakeholders.
  • Manage and track the status of requirements throughout the project lifecycle; enforce and redefine as necessary.
  • Communicate changes, enhancements, and modifications of business requirements – verbally or through written documentation – to project managers, sponsors, and other stakeholders so that issues and solutions are understood.
  • Provide guidance and/or instruction to junior staff members.

About The Employer:

Skills and knowledge

  • Proven experience with business and technical requirements analysis, elicitation, modeling, verification, and methodology development
  • Experience overseeing the design, development, and implementation of software and hardware solutions, systems, or products
  • Ability to create systematic and consistent requirements specifications in both technical and user-friendly language
  • Exceptional analytical and statistical skills with the ability to apply them to systems issues and products as required
  • Demonstrated project management skills and project management software skills, including planning, organizing, and managing resources
  • Understanding of application development and software development life cycle concepts
  • Working technical knowledge of programming languages
  • Working knowledge of network and PC operating systems
  • Working knowledge of current network hardware, protocols, and standards

Personal attribute

  • Able to exercise independent judgment and act on it
  • Excellent analytical, mathematical, and creative problem-solving skills
  • Excellent listening, interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills
  • Logical and efficient, with keen attention to detail
  • Highly self-motivated and directed
  • Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks while under pressure
  • Strong customer service orientation
  • Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Qualification/s

  • College diploma or university degree in the field of business administration, computer science, finance, or information systems
  • 5 to 7 years’ related work experience

Learn more/Apply for this position