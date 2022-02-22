Business Analyst / Project Coordinator

Key Responsibilities
- Support existing business processes and technology
- Research and propose new developments and changes to business processes and technology
- Management of system changes
- System analysis and documentation
- Management of resources
- Business Process Design- Functional Specifications
- Create & maintain user training manuals and standard operating procedures
- Facilitation of cross-functional meetings & workshops
- Work with System Analysts, Product Team and IT department to deliver system enhancements to
specification
- Project Management
Requirements, Functional Competencies and Experience
- Commercial/Business related degree with Analytical/Commercial subjects
- Above average computer literacy: MS Office, MS Project, Excel; MS Visio / [URL Removed] 3 years systems/ Business Analyst experience, preferably in a Financial Industry
- Experience in using a business process management software / methodology: JIRA; Confluence; SQL and Scrum development process
For more information on this role please submit your CV and skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and more