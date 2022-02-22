Business Analyst / Project Coordinator

Key Responsibilities

Support existing business processes and technology

Research and propose new developments and changes to business processes and technology

Management of system changes

System analysis and documentation

Management of resources

Business Process Design- Functional Specifications

Create & maintain user training manuals and standard operating procedures

Facilitation of cross-functional meetings & workshops

Work with System Analysts, Product Team and IT department to deliver system enhancements to

specification

Project Management

Requirements, Functional Competencies and Experience

Commercial/Business related degree with Analytical/Commercial subjects

Above average computer literacy: MS Office, MS Project, Excel; MS Visio / [URL Removed] 3 years systems/ Business Analyst experience, preferably in a Financial Industry

Experience in using a business process management software / methodology: JIRA; Confluence; SQL and Scrum development process

For more information on this role please submit your CV and skills Matrix

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and more

