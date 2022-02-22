Business Analyst / Project Coordinator

Feb 22, 2022

Key Responsibilities

  • Support existing business processes and technology
  • Research and propose new developments and changes to business processes and technology
  • Management of system changes
  • System analysis and documentation
  • Management of resources
  • Business Process Design- Functional Specifications
  • Create & maintain user training manuals and standard operating procedures
  • Facilitation of cross-functional meetings & workshops
  • Work with System Analysts, Product Team and IT department to deliver system enhancements to

specification

  • Project Management

Requirements, Functional Competencies and Experience

  • Commercial/Business related degree with Analytical/Commercial subjects
  • Above average computer literacy: MS Office, MS Project, Excel; MS Visio / [URL Removed] 3 years systems/ Business Analyst experience, preferably in a Financial Industry
  • Experience in using a business process management software / methodology: JIRA; Confluence; SQL and Scrum development process

For more information on this role please submit your CV and skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

