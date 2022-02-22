Business Intelligence Developer (Work Remotely) at Southern Oil



Short Summary:



The primary responsibility of this position is to develop, analyze and update company data and reports and provide management with value-added information to enable the efficient and effective management of the company.

Responsibilities:

Ensure reporting models are either updated automatically or sent out according to the reporting schedule.

Perform data analysis and data mapping to build a model that services the business requirements.

Set up a user-friendly front-end and conduct thorough testing on solutions before implementation.

Maintain existing report structures and scheduling as and where necessary.

Be involved in determining the business requirements and translating them into technical specifications.

Conduct validation checks to ensure the data used is aligned with the way the reporting models use it.

Analyze the current information being reported to determine where value can be added with reporting.

Stay abreast with new capabilities of the systems we use to enable us to make an informed decision.

Key Competencies:

Education and Skills

A relevant tertiary qualification

2 years experience in QlikView/ QlikSense development

Proven success in Analysis and Reporting

Proven success in Problem Solving and Decision Making

Information and Technology Proficiency

High level of Technical Industry Proficiency

Interpersonal Skills

Attention to detail and accuracy

Strong analytical aptitude

Planning and organizing skills

Strong communication skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong initiative

Ownership

Stress tolerance

