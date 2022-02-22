Business Intelligence Developer (Work Remotely) at Southern Oil

Short Summary:
The primary responsibility of this position is to develop, analyze and update company data and reports and provide management with value-added information to enable the efficient and effective management of the company.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure reporting models are either updated automatically or sent out according to the reporting schedule.
- Perform data analysis and data mapping to build a model that services the business requirements.
- Set up a user-friendly front-end and conduct thorough testing on solutions before implementation.
- Maintain existing report structures and scheduling as and where necessary.
- Be involved in determining the business requirements and translating them into technical specifications.
- Conduct validation checks to ensure the data used is aligned with the way the reporting models use it.
- Analyze the current information being reported to determine where value can be added with reporting.
- Stay abreast with new capabilities of the systems we use to enable us to make an informed decision.
Key Competencies:
Education and Skills
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- 2 years experience in QlikView/ QlikSense development
- Proven success in Analysis and Reporting
- Proven success in Problem Solving and Decision Making
- Information and Technology Proficiency
- High level of Technical Industry Proficiency
Interpersonal Skills
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Strong analytical aptitude
- Planning and organizing skills
- Strong communication skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Strong initiative
- Ownership
- Stress tolerance