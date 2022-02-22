C# Front End Web Developer – Johannesburg – R720k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies in Johannesburg and be exposed to the latest technology.

You will be working on multiple projects at the same time and defining priorities and ensuring efficiency whilst meeting deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase. You would need to adhere to standards for code, as set and determined by the relevant development project manager and also generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.

Front-End Web Developer

HTLM

jQuery

CSS

MVC

Razor

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is FM52473 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R720k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

