Full Stack Software Developer

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Developing front end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)
- Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)
- Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs
- Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns
- Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Experience required:
&
- B.Sc / B.Com Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science / 3 year Diploma Information Technology /
- 5 years relevant work experience
Experience required:
- Assist with the design of the overall architecture
- Collaborate with the rest of the team
- A desire to write clean and maintainable code.
- Maintain existing code
- Attention to detail
- Experienced in back-end languages (.NET, Javascript)
- Proficient understanding of web markup, HTML5, CSS3
- Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)
- Experience with cloud message APIs
- Solid understanding of entity framework.
- Knowledge of code versioning tools (SVN and Git)
- Experience with Microsoft SQL, database development
- A good working knowledge of ASP.Net and WebAPI
- Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial
Beneficial:
- Ability to write quality unit tests
- He or she should have a complete understanding of automated processes for building testing, document, and deploying it at scale
- An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities
- Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full stack developers