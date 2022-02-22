Information Officer at Multichoice

Purpose of the Position:
To create and maintain a Privacy Program that should no longer be seen as a regulatory compliance framework, it should be seen as a core value for a business to have control over its data and to be able to leverage the data, while ensuring compliance to local and international laws.
Key Performance Objectives:
- Draft internal policies and guidelines
- Conduct data privacy impact assessments (DPIA)
- Review and validate new releases of platforms before roll-out in the Europe and Africa regions
- Coordinate notification efforts
- Ensure third parties management through DPAs
- Ensure up to date data mapping (data inventory) and legitimate cross-border data transfers
- Develop and implement compliance strategies in close cooperation with Engineering and Legal teams.
- Oversee European and African Data Protection, report directly to the Data Privacy Officer and Chief Technical Officer.
- Define and fully implement GDPR/POPIA roadmap, partnering with relevant counterparts to ensure that strong privacy-by-design processes are built into our online video streaming services, worldwide.
- Data Privacy work in the technical internet/mobile product-driven environment in the video entertainment industry.
- Draft and conduct data protection trainings to enhance a data privacy friendly company culture
- Manage DSR requests
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Law
- Excellent knowledge of Data Protection Law (POPIA, GDPR, ePrivacy), knowledge of media/SVOD legislation is an advantage
- IAPP and ISACA certification is an advantage
Experience/Skills
- Experience as an in-house Privacy Counsel, Privacy Manager or Compliance Manager of at least 2 years, preferably with large technological international operating company
- 5-8 years’ working experience
- Excellent communication skills, ability to lobby for change
- Independent, responsible approach to work and willingness to find solutions
- Excellent knowledge of the English language is mandatory
- Critical and strategic thinking, open mind, communication skills and project management
Technical Competencies
- Results orientated
- Communication skills
- Risk Management Skills
- Analytical skills
- Team player
- Project Management
- Problem solving skills
Behavioral Competencies
- Relationship Building
- Conflict Resolution
- Decision Making
- Critical Appraisal
- Holistic Thinking
- Persuading and Influence
- Coaching
Desired Skills:
- POPIA
- GDPR
- ePrivacy
- SVOD legislation
- data privacy impact assessments
About The Employer:
The MultiChoice Group is a multinational media and entertainment group headquartered in South Africa, Dubai and the Netherlands with principal operations in pay television, video entertainment, advertising and content security. Brands within the Group include DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, M-Net, DStv Media Sales, Showmax and European-based content security leader Irdeto. We’re proud to say we serve 20 million subscribers across more than 50 African markets, with a successful history of identifying and adapting to industry trends, allowing us to continuously deliver the best in entertainment.
By joining our passionate and creative team, you can help us achieve our objectives of expanding our pay-TV and SVOD (Subscription Video On demand) subscriber bases, improving advertising sales, spearheading cutting-edge technology, supporting local content and providing an exceptional customer experience.
Join Africa’s most loved storyteller!