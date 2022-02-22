Information Officer at Multichoice

Purpose of the Position:

To create and maintain a Privacy Program that should no longer be seen as a regulatory compliance framework, it should be seen as a core value for a business to have control over its data and to be able to leverage the data, while ensuring compliance to local and international laws.

Key Performance Objectives:

Draft internal policies and guidelines

Conduct data privacy impact assessments (DPIA)

Review and validate new releases of platforms before roll-out in the Europe and Africa regions

Coordinate notification efforts

Ensure third parties management through DPAs

Ensure up to date data mapping (data inventory) and legitimate cross-border data transfers

Develop and implement compliance strategies in close cooperation with Engineering and Legal teams.

Oversee European and African Data Protection, report directly to the Data Privacy Officer and Chief Technical Officer.

Define and fully implement GDPR/POPIA roadmap, partnering with relevant counterparts to ensure that strong privacy-by-design processes are built into our online video streaming services, worldwide.

Data Privacy work in the technical internet/mobile product-driven environment in the video entertainment industry.

Draft and conduct data protection trainings to enhance a data privacy friendly company culture

Manage DSR requests

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Law

Excellent knowledge of Data Protection Law (POPIA, GDPR, ePrivacy), knowledge of media/SVOD legislation is an advantage

IAPP and ISACA certification is an advantage

Experience/Skills

Experience as an in-house Privacy Counsel, Privacy Manager or Compliance Manager of at least 2 years, preferably with large technological international operating company

5-8 years’ working experience

Excellent communication skills, ability to lobby for change

Independent, responsible approach to work and willingness to find solutions

Excellent knowledge of the English language is mandatory

Critical and strategic thinking, open mind, communication skills and project management

Technical Competencies

Results orientated

Communication skills

Risk Management Skills

Analytical skills

Team player

Project Management

Problem solving skills

Behavioral Competencies

Relationship Building

Conflict Resolution

Decision Making

Critical Appraisal

Holistic Thinking

Persuading and Influence

Coaching

Desired Skills:

POPIA

GDPR

ePrivacy

SVOD legislation

data privacy impact assessments

About The Employer:

The MultiChoice Group is a multinational media and entertainment group headquartered in South Africa, Dubai and the Netherlands with principal operations in pay television, video entertainment, advertising and content security. Brands within the Group include DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, M-Net, DStv Media Sales, Showmax and European-based content security leader Irdeto. We’re proud to say we serve 20 million subscribers across more than 50 African markets, with a successful history of identifying and adapting to industry trends, allowing us to continuously deliver the best in entertainment.

By joining our passionate and creative team, you can help us achieve our objectives of expanding our pay-TV and SVOD (Subscription Video On demand) subscriber bases, improving advertising sales, spearheading cutting-edge technology, supporting local content and providing an exceptional customer experience.

Join Africa’s most loved storyteller!

Learn more/Apply for this position