Intermediate Data Engineer – Semi Remote – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking to work for a premium pan African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets? Join this WINNING team, currently looking for an Intermediate Data Engineer.

The incumbent will have to assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming complex datasets.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Sciences

6-7 years commercial experience

AWS

ETL

SSIS

SSRS

TSQL

SAS

PSQL

DynamoDB

Python

Java

C#

R

DevOps

Responsibilities:

Assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming complex datasets

Designs, develops, constructs, maintains, and supports data pipelines for ETL from a multitude of sources

Creates blueprints for data management systems to centralize, protect, and maintain data sources

Focused on data stewardship and curation, the data engineer enables the data scientist to run their models and analyses to achieve the desired business outcomes

Ingest large, complex data sets that meet functional and non-functional requirements

Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions

Design and build bulk and delta data lift patterns for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data

Supports the organisation’s cloud strategy and aligns to the data architecture and governance including the implementation of these data governance practices

