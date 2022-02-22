Project Manager IT

12 months extendable contarct

Minimum qualification Required:

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with

A minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)

Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain.

Financial Markets knowledge and experience.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

PMP

SWIFT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position