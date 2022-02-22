Project Manager IT

12 months extendable contarct
Minimum qualification Required:

  • A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with
  • A minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)
  • Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain.
  • Financial Markets knowledge and experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • PMP
  • SWIFT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

