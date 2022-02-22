Project Manager IT

12 months extendable contarct
Minimum qualification Required:
- A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with
- A minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)
- Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain.
- Financial Markets knowledge and experience.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- PMP
- SWIFT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree