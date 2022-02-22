Senior Frontend Developer (Vue or React and Angular) – Pretoria – Competitive salary based on experience at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a team player with solid experience in caching, minification and bundling techniques to improve front end performance then join this group of passionate coders that thrive in this fast-paced environment?

Join this leading, evolving, and innovative Gaming Software Development Company.

You will be working with both client and server-side application logic. Work closely with other team members, leads, QA team and product engineering managers and develop best in class products and features which meets various business requirements.

Requirements:

Senior Frontend Developer (Vue and React OR Vue and Angular)

React

Vue

HTML5

Angular

CSS3

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

