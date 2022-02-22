Senior Java Developer

Hybrid role: Scrum meeting attendance once a week – work from home anywhere

Contract or Permanent

Salary with benefits or / Contracting hourly rate – your choice

Salary open and negotiable on qualification, yrs and skill

BSc degree or BTech or NDip

5 years plus Java Development

Techstack:

Java 8 and above

Enterprise Edition 7

API

Rest and Soap

Spring framework

Angular 2 and above

New projects / low maintenance

Employee well being work environment

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Java

J2EE

Spring Framework

RESTful WebServices

Java 8

angular

Java Development

API

websphere

Java EE

As400

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Software and technical giant

