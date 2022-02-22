Senior Java Developer

Feb 22, 2022

Hybrid role: Scrum meeting attendance once a week – work from home anywhere
Contract or Permanent
Salary with benefits or / Contracting hourly rate – your choice
Salary open and negotiable on qualification, yrs and skill

BSc degree or BTech or NDip
5 years plus Java Development
Techstack:
Java 8 and above
Enterprise Edition 7
API
Rest and Soap
Spring framework
Angular 2 and above
New projects / low maintenance
Employee well being work environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Software and technical giant

