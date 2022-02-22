Senior Project Manager

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.
Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)
Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance
Financial Markets knowledge and experience
Scope
Delivery of the project in accordance with BSTD Project Management processes
Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria
Define and manage scope of project
Manage project resources and delivery of outputs
Manage and report on project budget
Quality control and compliance to specifications
Manage risks, issues and constraints
Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience
Quality assurance knowledge and experience
Continuous improvement knowledge and experience
Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience
Project management knowledge and experience
Project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience
Project reporting knowledge and experience
Project financial management knowledge and experience, and contract and service management knowledge and experience
Deliverable
Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services.
Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.
Stakeholder Management, communication and reporting at project level
Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g., the project
charter, project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)
Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress
Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders
Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction
Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends
Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks