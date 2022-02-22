Senior Project Manager

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)

Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance

Financial Markets knowledge and experience

Scope

Delivery of the project in accordance with BSTD Project Management processes

Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria

Define and manage scope of project

Manage project resources and delivery of outputs

Manage and report on project budget

Quality control and compliance to specifications

Manage risks, issues and constraints

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience

Quality assurance knowledge and experience

Continuous improvement knowledge and experience

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience

Project management knowledge and experience

Project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience

Project reporting knowledge and experience

Project financial management knowledge and experience, and contract and service management knowledge and experience

Deliverable

Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services.

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.

Stakeholder Management, communication and reporting at project level

Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g., the project

charter, project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)

Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress

Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders

Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction

Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends

Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks

