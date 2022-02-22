Snr Application Support Analyst x2 at Intuate Group

Installation, configuration and upgrading of vendor based and custom applications

Provide support and perform general technical trouble shooting for various applications

Communicate with end users and collaborate with other support teams (where applicable) in the process of resolving an incident

Where applicable liaise with vendors to ensure problem resolution on various applications

Conduct system monitoring

Maintain appropriate levels of technical and procedural documentation

Perform standby duties and provide 24×7 support when required

Facilitate system audit processes

Participate on projects as per requirements

Adhere to appropriate departmental procedures and practices

Core work outputs:

Resolving incidents within SLA

Effective customer service

Effective system maintenance

Demand Management fulfilment

Maintaining applications

Advanced System / Application / Instrument installation and integration

Effective problem-solving methodologies

Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

Microsoft Office

SQL 2008 – 2016 practical experience

SQL scripting

Programming – C#, Java, .net, HTML 5

Microsoft Operating System (I.e. Windows 7 – Windows 10)

Programming experience

BI database

TAL Development experience

Minimum Qualification:

Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields – B.Tech or BSc (Beneficial)

Diploma qualification in IT or related fields – [URL Removed]

Completed Grade 12

Experience:

6 – 8 years in IT

Microsoft Office (I.e. [Phone Number Removed];)

MS SQL

Understanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware

Effective communication skills

Systems Analysis and Design skills

Stakeholder Management

Time and Attendance systems (Highly Beneficial)

Azure (Beneficial)

Video Streaming(Beneficial)

CCTV(Beneficial)

What are the absolute non-negotiables for this position?

Application Support Experience

SQL Experience

IT Qualification or equivalent

Programming experience

Development experience

Azure

Desired Skills:

SQL

HTML

azure

Power BI

Programmiing

Application Support

User support – software

Application Support Software

PL/SQL

User Support

SQL Application Support

Business support systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

