Snr Application Support Analyst x2 at Intuate Group

- Installation, configuration and upgrading of vendor based and custom applications
- Provide support and perform general technical trouble shooting for various applications
- Communicate with end users and collaborate with other support teams (where applicable) in the process of resolving an incident
- Where applicable liaise with vendors to ensure problem resolution on various applications
- Conduct system monitoring
- Maintain appropriate levels of technical and procedural documentation
- Perform standby duties and provide 24×7 support when required
- Facilitate system audit processes
- Participate on projects as per requirements
- Adhere to appropriate departmental procedures and practices
Core work outputs:
- Resolving incidents within SLA
- Effective customer service
- Effective system maintenance
- Demand Management fulfilment
- Maintaining applications
- Advanced System / Application / Instrument installation and integration
- Effective problem-solving methodologies
Requirements
Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- Microsoft Office
- SQL 2008 – 2016 practical experience
- SQL scripting
- Programming – C#, Java, .net, HTML 5
- Microsoft Operating System (I.e. Windows 7 – Windows 10)
- Programming experience
- BI database
- TAL Development experience
Minimum Qualification:
- Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields – B.Tech or BSc (Beneficial)
- Diploma qualification in IT or related fields – [URL Removed]
- Completed Grade 12
Experience:
- 6 – 8 years in IT
- Microsoft Office (I.e. [Phone Number Removed];)
- MS SQL
- Understanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware
- Effective communication skills
- Systems Analysis and Design skills
- Stakeholder Management
- Time and Attendance systems (Highly Beneficial)
- Azure (Beneficial)
- Video Streaming(Beneficial)
- CCTV(Beneficial)
What are the absolute non-negotiables for this position?
- Application Support Experience
- SQL Experience
- IT Qualification or equivalent
- Programming experience
- Development experience
- Azure
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric