Software Developer | Sandton at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Feb 22, 2022

We are currently recruiting for a Software Developer.

Required skills:

  • 5 years experience as a Software Developer
  • Testing experience
  • DevOps capabilities
  • Coding skills
  • SpringBoot Java developers with AWS background and CI/CD integration using tools like Github
  • AWS experience is a must
  • AWS Certified
  • Expert-level Coding Skills
  • Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests
About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is a division of Red Ember Technology specializing in IT recruitment.

Recruiter: Johandri

