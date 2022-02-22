Software Developer | Sandton at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

We are currently recruiting for a Software Developer.

Required skills:

5 years experience as a Software Developer

Testing experience

DevOps capabilities

Coding skills

SpringBoot Java developers with AWS background and CI/CD integration using tools like Github

AWS experience is a must

AWS Certified

Expert-level Coding Skills

Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests

DevOps capabilities

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is a division of Red Ember Technology specializing in IT recruitment.

Recruiter: Johandri

Learn more/Apply for this position