Software Developer | Sandton at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

We are currently recruiting for a Software Developer.
Required skills:
- 5 years experience as a Software Developer
- Testing experience
- DevOps capabilities
- Coding skills
- SpringBoot Java developers with AWS background and CI/CD integration using tools like Github
- AWS experience is a must
- AWS Certified
- Expert-level Coding Skills
- Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is a division of Red Ember Technology specializing in IT recruitment.
Recruiter: Johandri