Our client who specializes in the engineering and manufacturing sector is seeking a Business Analyst within the Port Elizabeth region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Customise an approach to managing issues, risks, and requirement for the Organisation.

Develop a monitoring and evaluation report tool for the Organisation’s requirements activities; and customise processes to manage change on projects.

Conduct feasibility studies.

Track requirements and thorough implementation.

Define business needs in accordance with strategic direction.

Conduct capability gap analysis, verify, and validate requirements.

Modelling the business using process diagrams, flowcharts, data models etc.

Work with project teams towards defining solutions that will meet the agreed requirement.

Assess proposed solutions to help the business to select the best fit to its requirements.

Evaluate alternative solutions, quality assurance processes, support through implementation and post implementation reviews.

Coordinate and facilitate to ensure successful development and maintenance of change management policy for changes or updates to allocation systems.

Document system operations and user manuals.

Promotes adherence to government policy and overall financial function.

Monitors compliance with policy.

Ensure that the project deliverables are delivered in time and within budget.

Monitor deployments, implementation, maintenance of applications systems according to business requirements and strategic plans.

Develop and implement communication plans for effective communication, negotiations and influencing understanding of the need of non-technical to internal clients on all levels.

Coordinate the approval process aligned to agreed requirements.

Ensure the project teams and stakeholders do not deviate from the agreements on project scopes.

Perform any other duties as deemed necessary by the IT Manager.

Position requirements as follows:

Bachelor’s Degree / Post Graduate Qualification (i.e. Business Management, Information Technology, Accounting) – Essential

Minimum 5 years solid Business Analysis / System Analysis experience – Essential

Knowledge of Business Process Model and Notation – Essential

BPM/UML experience – Preferred

ITIL and TOGAF experience – Preferred

ERP integrated business system experience – Preferred

PMP, Prince 2, and/or CBAP certification – Preferred

Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies – Advantageous

Working technical knowledge of common programming languages

Working knowledge of network and PC operating systems

Understanding of application development and software development life cycle concepts

Background and experience in design, development, and implementation of software and hardware solutions, systems, or products.

