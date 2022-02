Business Analyst (Permanent) at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Permanent position available in Sandton for a Business Analyst.

Your experience within a Financial institution and experience within a Mobile network is the minimum requirements.

Must have a post-graduate qualification preferably with a major in Business Analysis or Commerce or Project Management

6 – 8 years experience

South African Citizen

About The Employer:

Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Business Analyst

Recruiter: Johandri

