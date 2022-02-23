C# Backend Developer (C# 8.0 .NET Core 5.0. ASP .Net Core 5.0) – Centurion – R960k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

This boutique software Company is looking to onboard a C# Backend Developer with 5+ years of development experience

You will need atleast 5 years’ experience in developing, maintaining, and supporting the backend system along with experience in end-to-end systems development cycle.

Join this small but dynamic team of exceptional Developers in the product development space.

Requirements:

C# Backend Developer

C# 8.0

LINQ

.Net Core 5.0

ASP.Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

Lambda expressions

Web API

Swagger

SignalIR

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54289 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

