C# Backend Developer (C# 8.0 .NET Core 5.0. ASP .Net Core 5.0) – Centurion – R960k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

This boutique software Company is looking to onboard a C# Backend Developer with 5+ years of development experience
You will need atleast 5 years’ experience in developing, maintaining, and supporting the backend system along with experience in end-to-end systems development cycle.
Join this small but dynamic team of exceptional Developers in the product development space.
Apply today!!!
Requirements:
- C# Backend Developer
- C# 8.0
- LINQ
- .Net Core 5.0
- ASP.Net Core 5.0
- Entity Framework Core 5.0
- Lambda expressions
- Web API
- Swagger
- SignalIR
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV54289 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- ASP
- Web
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree