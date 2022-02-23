Data Manager – Business Intelligence / ETL – Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recrutiment

Feb 23, 2022

A lean financial services firm that helps wealth and investment managers grow their business by making investments more accessible are looking to hire the services of a hire calibre Data Manager (Business Intelligence / ETL).

The candidate must be a very effective communicator at all levels, have excellent analytical, logical, and methodical skills with a colossal affinity for learning.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
  • 7-8 years commercial experience
  • Integration
  • Automation
  • Data Analysis
  • Power BI
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • ETL
  • T-SQL
  • SQL Server
  • SDLC
  • OLTP
  • OLAP – CUBE

Responsibilities:

  • Hands on experience coding and an eagerness to still get hands dirty – mentor and guide
  • Implemented the infrastructure (SQL server 2014, file server and Micro strategy servers)
  • Deep experience in Cubes
  • Automation of the systems
  • Demonstrated history of working in the Information Technology industry in various capacities including Applications Development Manager, Business Intelligence Developer, Specialist Process Engineer.
  • Business Intelligence Developer; Specialist Process Engineer

Reference Number for this position is NN53946 which is a remote based role offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

