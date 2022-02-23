Data Scientist

We are looking for an ambitious Data Engineer to be responsible for the Build of the Extract, Transformation and Load (ETL) of Data. This will take place in both the internal data warehouse and the filling of data templates for external data consumers. This position is very ad-ac in nature and will be dependent on the business requirements, an overview of the approach to Dataset Engineering is listed for Background purposes.

The Company: Amazing opportunity to effectively strategize a plan, direct and monitor Software Projects for Insurance Services.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Data Engineer to be based permanently in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R40 000.00 to R50 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV & Academic Transcripts to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience and related Tertiary studies will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

BSc Degree with a major in Actuarial Science, Financial Mathematics, Computer Science, or any other relevant qualification – a must have

3+ years’ experience in a data role, Insurance or Financial Services industry experience would be advantageous

Kimball Design Methodology for Data Warehousing experience / exposure

Stored Procedures

SQL Merge Function

Common Table Expressions and Table Types

SQL Server Integration Services Catalogue / SQL Agent and Linked Servers

Business Intelligence Tooling (Power BI)

SQL query writing

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

Strong communication required (verbal and written)

Natural problem solving abilities

Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated

Clear Criminal Record – essential

Clear ITC – essential

Responsibilities:

ETL Data Build

SQL Server 2019 will be the core database platform that supports the reporting layer databases in the Enterprise Data Platform. The following key skills are required:

Kimball Design Methodology for Data Warehousing, Star Schema Modelling

Stored Procedures, SQL Merge function, Common Table Expressions and Table Types

SQL Server Integration Services Catalogue, SQL Agent & Linked Servers

Business Intelligence Tooling (E.g. Power BI)

Data Extracts Into Externally Provided Formats

The engineer will be involved with creating and maintaining the data extracts required by some clients in different formats. The following skills will be required:

Understanding provided specifications

SQL Query writing

Balancing of produced figures to expected results

Frameworks & Automation

Introduction to Kindle’s internal and external ETL frameworks will be given but a good understanding of the following would be advantageous:

SQL Information Schema

Reconciliation & Validation

All Data Warehousing ETL requires good data control, validation and reconciliation. Demonstrable experience of the following would be advantageous:

Batch Error Handling

End to End Journey Row Count and Value Summation Control

Character Hashing

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

SQL

ETL

Data Warehousing

Sql Server

Data Science

R

Statistical Modeling

Applied mathematics

Statistical models

Data Build

Stored Procedures

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Dataset

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

