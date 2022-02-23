Embedded Software Engineer

Vacant positions available in both Centurion and Cape Town for candidates with a Master’s degree (desired) or Bachelor’s degree (required) in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.
Ideally candidates should be proficient at C programming and embedded system product development.
Responsibilities: Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.
Required experience and skills:
- Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development is required.
- Proficient in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required.
- Assembler experience desired.
- Multi-threaded programming experience desired.
- Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.
- Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.
- Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
- Strong oral and written communication skills are required.
Additional desired competencies:
- Knowledge of network protocols is desired.
- Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.
- Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.
- Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.
Desired Skills:
- C Programming
- Embedded Software
- Embedded systems
- Embedded Software Development
- Embedded C++
- Embedded C
- Python
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree