Embedded Software Engineer

Vacant positions available in both Centurion and Cape Town for candidates with a Master’s degree (desired) or Bachelor’s degree (required) in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.

Ideally candidates should be proficient at C programming and embedded system product development.

Responsibilities: Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Required experience and skills:

Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development is required.

Proficient in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required.

Assembler experience desired.

Multi-threaded programming experience desired.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Desired Skills:

C Programming

Embedded Software

Embedded systems

Embedded Software Development

Embedded C++

Embedded C

Python

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

