GIS Frontend Developer

Our client, a solid company that provides integrated geospatial solutions to their clients with state-of-the-art technology and cross industry insights is looking for an Intermediate Frontend Developer with geospatial / location-based data (including imagery) experience.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

Relevant degree essential

Excellent English communication skills both written and verbal

The ability to communicate between business and technology

Geospatial / location-based data (including imagery) experience essential

Flask framework

JavaScript

Leaflet/Openlayers

Bootstrap

You need to hit the ground running so there will be minimal time to upskill, it is therefore important that you have a good grip on the required technologies.

Desired Skills:

GIS

Geospatial data

imagery

Flask framework

JavaScript

Leaflet

Openlayers

Bootstrap

frontend development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client likes self-starters who can hit the ground running. They promote work/life balance. It’s a small company with a flat structure, but with a long track record, so growth is always there. They like people with good leadership qualities, who can provide input and is dynamic.

Constant upskilling and being open to pushing the boundaries is essential.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th cheque

