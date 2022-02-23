IT Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Digital Advertising Agency, who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, seeks a highly technical IT Engineer to join its team. Your role will include Server Management, troubleshooting and Desktop and AV / Telephone Support. The ideal candidate must have a Diploma in IT / Computer Science and preferably the following Certifications – MCSA and ACSP. An ITIL Certification in addition will be advantageous. You must also have at least 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role with Intermediate + Level proficiency with Windows Server 2012 – 2019, Office365, Mail Transport, Cyber Security, Apple macOS, Windows and Basic to Intermediate level experience with Network Infrastructure, Mobile devices – iOS, Android, Adobe Creative Suite apps and MF Printer knowledge.

DUTIES:

Server Management.

Network infrastructure troubleshooting.

Desktop Support.

AV / Telephony Support.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Diploma in IT / Computer Science.

Preferably –

MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate)

ACSP (Apple Certified Support Professional)

ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library), bonus

Experience/Skills –

3 – 5 Years IT – Server and Desktop Support.

Server

Intermediate – Advanced:

Windows Server 2012-2019

Microsoft / Office 365

Mail Transport

IT + Cyber Security

Basic – Intermediate:

Network Infrastructure

Desktop

Intermediate – Advanced:

Apple macOS

MS Windows

Basic – Intermediate:

Mobile devices > iOS, Android

Adobe Creative Suite apps

MF Printer knowledge

COMMENTS:

