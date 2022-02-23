Junior Embedded Software Engineer

Feb 23, 2022

Vacant positions available in Centurion and Cape Town for B Eng & M Eng Computer and Electronic Engineering graduates with a strong interest in embedded system product development.

Responsibilities:
Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Requirements:

  • Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.
  • Embedded systems and embedded software development exposure.
  • Embedded programming (C/C++) exposure.
  • Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Experience in the following will be an advantage:

  • Scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python).
  • Assembler experience.
  • Multi-threaded programming.
  • Development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).
  • Designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.
  • Knowledge of network protocols.
  • Knowledge of virtualization technologies.
  • Experience with Linux kernel development.
  • Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL).

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded Systems
  • Embedded Software Development
  • C
  • C++

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position