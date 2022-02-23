Junior Sage X3 Technical Support at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

- Warehouse and Distribution Experience
- Experience in supporting the Sage X3 environment
- Basic SQL experience
- Crystal reporting experience
- Sage Enterprise Intelligence (SEI) writing
- Provide first-line support to end-users experiencing problems & escalate when required.
- Retail Point of Sales first Line Support
- Monitor ATRACE files and perform log reading analysis for the purposes of troubleshooting system issues
- Creation and modification of import templates for the purposes of data integration as required
- Monitor & maintain batch & accounting tasks
- Monitor & maintain module interfaces
- Reconcile POS Retail system daily sales transaction to Sage X3
- Monitor Integration errors and Fix them
- Linking Crystal Reports to Sage report codes and parameter setup
- Writing of queries and Crystal reports and modification of existing reports.
- Form part of project teams implementing new systems or expanding the existing ERP environment
- Provide end-user Training.
About The Employer:
Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Sage X3 Technical Support Agent.
Recruiter: Johandri