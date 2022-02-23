Junior Sage X3 Technical Support at Red Ember Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Feb 23, 2022

    • Warehouse and Distribution Experience
    • Experience in supporting the Sage X3 environment
    • Basic SQL experience
    • Crystal reporting experience
    • Sage Enterprise Intelligence (SEI) writing
  • Provide first-line support to end-users experiencing problems & escalate when required.
  • Retail Point of Sales first Line Support
  • Monitor ATRACE files and perform log reading analysis for the purposes of troubleshooting system issues
  • Creation and modification of import templates for the purposes of data integration as required
  • Monitor & maintain batch & accounting tasks
  • Monitor & maintain module interfaces
  • Reconcile POS Retail system daily sales transaction to Sage X3
  • Monitor Integration errors and Fix them
  • Linking Crystal Reports to Sage report codes and parameter setup
  • Writing of queries and Crystal reports and modification of existing reports.
  • Form part of project teams implementing new systems or expanding the existing ERP environment
  • Provide end-user Training.

About The Employer:

Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Sage X3 Technical Support Agent.

Recruiter: Johandri

