Role Purpose:
A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with a lot of initiative and a high level of integrity. The Junior Scrum Master provides a link between the product owner and the development team and is responsible for facilitating the delivery process as per the various Agile methodologies.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Certified Scrum Master / Scrum Practitioner qualification will be advantageous
- Experience working in an Agile environment (1-2 years)
- Exposure to IT operations and delivery of technical systems (very advantageous)
Behavioral Requirements:
- Self-Starter: ability to identify and own a deliverable/challenge
- Customer Service: ability to meet and strive to exceed the needs of internal and external customers by producing quality work and service
- Drive for Results: able to go the ‘extra mile’ to achieve tasks, objectives, and targets.
- Demonstrates good attention to detail across all areas of work
- Teamwork: able to work together with colleagues to pool skills, ideas and resources to achieve objectives and resolve problems
- Initiative and Problem Solving: able to take ownership of area, accepts issues and follow up with actions to rectify
- Planning and Organizing: able to work to important deadlines and manage time effectively
Responsibilities:
- Facilitate and maximize team productivity by supporting the agile team(s) as a Junior Scrum Master and helping / enabling them to grow and develop as a high-performance team
- Work closely with Platform Owners to track project deliverables using appropriate tools
- Identify and address any issues that may affect the team’s morale and productivity in order to reach goals and objectives.
- Support team to be self-sufficient by creating a self-organizing team
- Conduct accurate capacity planning
- Report on team progress on each objective/deliverable through defined metrics
- Communicate effectively within the agile team and to stakeholders and maintain full transparency
- Assist product owner and other team members in refining backlog and ensuring a steady stream of work is available for the team
- Organize and assist with facilitating daily stand-up meetings, sprint review and retrospective meetings, sprint and release planning meetings, demos and any other Agile-related tasks that is required for the successful execution of this Agile development methodology.
- Build and maintain strong working relationships with key business users, colleagues, and support bodies in order to provide a professional customer service approach
- Work positively and communicate professionally across teams in order to make an effective contribution to team tasks and team spirit