Junior Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Deal Party, Port Elizabeth is seeking to employ a young, recently qualified Junior Software Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits – don’t miss out.

Requirements include but not limited to:

Relevant tertiary qualification; viz. degree or diploma

Android background preferable

Experience in : PhP 5 ,7 MySQL Html Javascript / JQuery Basic linux background

The following not mandatory : Mobile dev for Android Yii framework

Other : Good organization skills Must be able to work under pressure Will be mainly responsible for maintenance on current system, and adding limited new functionality Candidate will be exposed to mobile development at a later stage.



Permanent position with a minimum of 3 months probation period.

