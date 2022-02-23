Junior Software Developer at Headhunters

Feb 23, 2022

Our client based in Deal Party, Port Elizabeth is seeking to employ a young, recently qualified Junior Software Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits – don’t miss out.

Requirements include but not limited to:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification; viz. degree or diploma
  • Android background preferable
  • Experience in :
    • PhP 5 ,7
    • MySQL
    • Html
    • Javascript / JQuery
    • Basic linux background
  • The following not mandatory :
    • Mobile dev for Android
    • Yii framework
  • Other :
    • Good organization skills
    • Must be able to work under pressure
    • Will be mainly responsible for maintenance on current system, and adding limited new functionality
    • Candidate will be exposed to mobile development at a later stage.

Permanent position with a minimum of 3 months probation period.

