.Net Back End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

A dynamic UK-based Property Service Provider seeks the coding talents of a .Net Back End Developer to join its Remote team developing its next generation core business application. The system is comprised of a contact and content management system with intelligent matching, report generation, document generation, media management, task scheduler and portal feeds. You will be providing the core API to the Angular Front End, integrating with external API’s and enhancing core system functionality for backend processing in C#, SQL Server and Azure technologies. The ideal candidate will have a relevant Undergrad Degree, 3-5 years’ Back End Development in a commercial software environment, database design skills and exposure to Microsoft Azure. You will be working with Visual Studio 2019, .Net Core 5, .Net 4.8 and SQL Server 2019.

Undergraduate Degree (at least 2:1) in a relevant discipline.

At least 3-5 years’ experience of back-end development in a commercial software environment.

.NET Framework (C#) – 3 years or more commercial experience.

RESTful API design.

MS SQL.

Version Control (GIT).

Visual Studio.

Postman.

OOP.

Experience with Agile / Scrum software development processes and tools.

Ability to troubleshoot and find alternative solutions if needed.

Advantageous –

.Net Core.

Angular.

Multithreading.

Azure DevOps.

Experience in the Real Estate Agency market or Property sector.

Fluent spoken / written English.

Flexible, proactive and enthusiastic attitude.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

