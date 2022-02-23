Responsible for the successful management and delivery of large and complex, high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed to. These projects often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration, including the co-ordination of different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.Project Management
- Responsible, in conjunction with the Project Sponsor, for the successful management and delivery of complex high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, and time agreed to by the project team:
- Leads a project from inception to execution
- Facilitate a common understanding of the project definition & scope
- Plan, direct and coordinate the people, deliverables and dependencies within a project
- Management and collaboration of project team member relations
- Foresee and measure project risks, dependencies & impediments throughout the lifetime of a project
- Monitoring and reporting on project progress against an agreed release plan
- Change agents within a project
- Retain focus on the end goal
- Stakeholder communication throughout the lifecycle of the project
- Defining the project governance and communication arrangements
- Contribute to the development of the Project Services department within the Bank
- Provide process and procedural enhancements from working experience
- Provide input into standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation
- Research and share industry best practices and changing trends.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 / Matric with university exemption
- A relevant project management qualification / certification (i.e. Prince 2 Foundation, Prince 2 Practitioner, Agile Project Manager, DSDM Atern Project Manager)
- PMI accredited project management qualification o DSDM / Agile accredited certification
- PRINCE2 Practitioner certif
Experience:
- At least 5 – 8 years’ proven project management experience
- Knowledge of project management systems and procedures (i.e. MS Project; PowerPoint; EPM)
- Knowledge of project management related terminology & guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM)
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Project management methodologies
- Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM, JIRA)
- Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)
- Systems integration in an open IT system environment
- Banking industry knowledge
