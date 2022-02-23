Project Manager

Feb 23, 2022

Responsible for the successful management and delivery of large and complex, high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed to. These projects often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration, including the co-ordination of different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.Project Management

  • Responsible, in conjunction with the Project Sponsor, for the successful management and delivery of complex high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, and time agreed to by the project team:
  • Leads a project from inception to execution
  • Facilitate a common understanding of the project definition & scope
  • Plan, direct and coordinate the people, deliverables and dependencies within a project
  • Management and collaboration of project team member relations
  • Foresee and measure project risks, dependencies & impediments throughout the lifetime of a project
  • Monitoring and reporting on project progress against an agreed release plan
  • Change agents within a project
  • Retain focus on the end goal
  • Stakeholder communication throughout the lifecycle of the project
  • Defining the project governance and communication arrangements
  • Contribute to the development of the Project Services department within the Bank
  • Provide process and procedural enhancements from working experience
  • Provide input into standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation
  • Research and share industry best practices and changing trends.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 / Matric with university exemption
  • A relevant project management qualification / certification (i.e. Prince 2 Foundation, Prince 2 Practitioner, Agile Project Manager, DSDM Atern Project Manager)
  • PMI accredited project management qualification o DSDM / Agile accredited certification
  • PRINCE2 Practitioner certif

Experience:

  • At least 5 – 8 years’ proven project management experience
  • Knowledge of project management systems and procedures (i.e. MS Project; PowerPoint; EPM)
  • Knowledge of project management related terminology & guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM)
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Project management methodologies
  • Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM, JIRA)
  • Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)
  • Systems integration in an open IT system environment
  • Banking industry knowledge

