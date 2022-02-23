Solution Architect (Consultant)

Feb 23, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Support Product and Project Teams regarding architecture related concerns and direction, as well as alignment to overall IT strategy
  • Design architectures based on specific business constraints, requirements and dependencies.
  • Translate requirements into high-level and detailed technical designs (e.g. Conceptual Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Design) that satisfy customer expectations and technology standards.
  • Contribute to analysis and evaluation of business needs, product capabilities, and costs & benefits of the solution.
  • Design architecture components, including design and documentation of architecture relevant system or software changes or enhancements to all assigned systems.
  • Work with developers to support clear and complete understanding of the designs as the solution is developed.
  • Work with the Quality Engineer to ensure all Non-Functional Requirements and other technical considerations are included in the test cases.
  • Work with other designers and architects to make sure that the architecture components interact to fulfill the requirements and meet performance goals.
  • Develop prototypes with the Product Team to evaluate solution options.
  • Contribute to Sustainable Architecture Practices.
  • Make recommendations for target architecture, architecture strategy and vision as well as process changes, and gains acceptance and buy-in for them.

Skills and Experience: Experience required:

  • Min 3 years?? hands-on experience in a Solution Architect role
  • Very Good knowledge of IT solution building blocks
  • Good knowledge of SQL, Knowledge of IT Business Analysis and cost -benefit Analysis
  • Experience on Agile product delivery methodology
  • Knowledge of SHE and Security business capabilities (Advantage)
  • Experience in implementation of solutions for the SHE and Security business capabilities (Advantage)

Learn more/Apply for this position