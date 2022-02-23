Solution Architect (Consultant)

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Support Product and Project Teams regarding architecture related concerns and direction, as well as alignment to overall IT strategy
- Design architectures based on specific business constraints, requirements and dependencies.
- Translate requirements into high-level and detailed technical designs (e.g. Conceptual Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Design) that satisfy customer expectations and technology standards.
- Contribute to analysis and evaluation of business needs, product capabilities, and costs & benefits of the solution.
- Design architecture components, including design and documentation of architecture relevant system or software changes or enhancements to all assigned systems.
- Work with developers to support clear and complete understanding of the designs as the solution is developed.
- Work with the Quality Engineer to ensure all Non-Functional Requirements and other technical considerations are included in the test cases.
- Work with other designers and architects to make sure that the architecture components interact to fulfill the requirements and meet performance goals.
- Develop prototypes with the Product Team to evaluate solution options.
- Contribute to Sustainable Architecture Practices.
- Make recommendations for target architecture, architecture strategy and vision as well as process changes, and gains acceptance and buy-in for them.
Skills and Experience: Experience required:
- Min 3 years?? hands-on experience in a Solution Architect role
- Very Good knowledge of IT solution building blocks
- Good knowledge of SQL, Knowledge of IT Business Analysis and cost -benefit Analysis
- Experience on Agile product delivery methodology
- Knowledge of SHE and Security business capabilities (Advantage)
- Experience in implementation of solutions for the SHE and Security business capabilities (Advantage)