Specialist Scrum Master at Quadrant Systems

Purpose: The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a productdevelopment team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. Thescrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability tomake changes quickly. The role will ensure that agile principles and conceptare adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprintbacklog and burn down charts.

Desired Skills:

Certified Scrum Master certification

PSM1

Must have 3-5 years of agile practitioner experience. – Must have 3-5 years of experience as Scrum Master. – Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP

– Understanding of other development methodologies like RUP. – Expert level skills in a relevant programming language(s) and relevant design – techniques. – A logical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This role is for one of SA’s largest banks. The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. The scrum masterwill lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changesquickly. The role will ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burndown charts.

Employer & Job Benefits:

1 Year contract with the possibility of going permanent

Learn more/Apply for this position