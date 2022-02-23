Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking a Systems Administrator to join their Team on a contractual basis.
Requirements:
- Min 5 years experience in System Administration
- Knowledge and exposure in Agile or Jira
- Ability to execute assigned work tasks
- To ensure the stability and availability of the Enterprise Systems Management tools within the specific area of responsibility; including the provision of advise; guidance and support to customers and technical staff
- Following defined procedures and standards; in line with the company’s business strategy
- Basic administration
- Attention to detail and basic understanding of SAP Authorization or IT Security
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- Agile
- Jira
- IT Security
- SAP
- Authorizations
- Enterprise systems management