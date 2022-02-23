Systems Administrator

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking a Systems Administrator to join their Team on a contractual basis.

Requirements:

Min 5 years experience in System Administration

Knowledge and exposure in Agile or Jira

Ability to execute assigned work tasks

To ensure the stability and availability of the Enterprise Systems Management tools within the specific area of responsibility; including the provision of advise; guidance and support to customers and technical staff

Following defined procedures and standards; in line with the company’s business strategy

Basic administration

Attention to detail and basic understanding of SAP Authorization or IT Security

Desired Skills:

System Administration

Agile

Jira

IT Security

SAP

Authorizations

Enterprise systems management

