Systems Administrator

Feb 23, 2022

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking a Systems Administrator to join their Team on a contractual basis.

Requirements:

  • Min 5 years experience in System Administration
  • Knowledge and exposure in Agile or Jira
  • Ability to execute assigned work tasks
  • To ensure the stability and availability of the Enterprise Systems Management tools within the specific area of responsibility; including the provision of advise; guidance and support to customers and technical staff
  • Following defined procedures and standards; in line with the company’s business strategy
  • Basic administration
  • Attention to detail and basic understanding of SAP Authorization or IT Security

Desired Skills:

  • System Administration
  • Agile
  • Jira
  • IT Security
  • SAP
  • Authorizations
  • Enterprise systems management

