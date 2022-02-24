Back-End PHP Developer

Feb 24, 2022

Are you an efficient and organised Back-End Developer seeking a new position with a reputable company? Then this may be the role for you!

Skill Requirements:

  • 4+ Years’ experience
  • PHP proficient
  • Solid experience using Laravel
  • Experience and understanding of GIT
  • Docker knowledge
  • Experience using APIs

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed] .

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel

