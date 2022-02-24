Back-End PHP Developer

Are you an efficient and organised Back-End Developer seeking a new position with a reputable company? Then this may be the role for you!
Skill Requirements:
- 4+ Years’ experience
- PHP proficient
- Solid experience using Laravel
- Experience and understanding of GIT
- Docker knowledge
- Experience using APIs
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed] .
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel