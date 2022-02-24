Business Application Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a data management, business intelligence, analysis, and reporting software company dedicated to providing innovative applications that improve the productivity and profitability of organisations through data-driven decision-making. Our client provides software solutions that enhance the ability of businesses to manage multiple data sources while transforming information into insights that promote growth. Our client is experienced in product development; database management; application development; management accounting; financial analysis and reporting.

Role Responsibilities:

Assisting in the development and implementation of automation improvement plans.

Designing, developing and modifying software systems using modern development technologies.

Performing testing, establishes operating procedures.

Oversees applications through the full software development life cycle.

Developing enhancements and supporting Microsoft Office Add-Ins.

Writing SQL queries and coordinating schema changes with the Data Engineer.

Assisting with refactoring and improvement of existing code.

Designing and implementing customisation, automation and data integration across Microsoft applications.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years experience designing, implementing and maintaining software systems.

3 – 5 years of .Net development experience.

3 – 5 years of software development in developing web applications and client / server applications.

Experience writing code using VSTO (Visual Studio Tools for Office).

Experience with the following:

C# | VB.Net | VBA | VSTO Add-Ins | Office | O365



PowerQuery | Power BI | PowerApps | SharePoint



MySQL | SQL Server

Experience with SDLC development methodologies such as Scrum and Agile.

Proficient in writing and testing complex SQL statements.

Advantageous Experience:

Experience writing custom visuals for Power BI

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

