BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST (12 MTHS FTC)

DO YOU HAVE EXPERIENCE WORKING ON THE EXCALIBUR SYSTEM?

Location: Centurion

Duration: 12 Months Fixed Term Contract

Salary – R 554 948 CTC PA

Closing Date -4 March 2022

Qualifying Questions: QUALIFICATIONS

Do you have a National Diploma?

EXPERIENCE

Do you have 3 years’ experience in collections, IT functions and developing computer programs?

Do you have experience in administering the Excalibur Debt Collection System?

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Work closely with PIMS departments and IT teams to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. Act as the Administrator of the PIMS workflow systems (Excalibur). Develop and manage BI solutions

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

National Diploma

Business Intelligence certification

3 years’ experience in IT related functions

3 years working knowledge of the Collections environment

3 years practical experience developing computer programs

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration

Workflow Administration (preferably Excalibur) and campaign Development

Business Analysis & Business process engineering

Microsoft Office Applications

Business Intelligence software (preferably Power BI)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Workflow System Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes

Collaborate with business users

Identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations

Business Intelligence Solutions development and execution

Provide reports, processes and Excel VBA solutions

