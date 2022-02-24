BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST (12 MTHS FTC)

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE (BI) ANALYST – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
DO YOU HAVE EXPERIENCE WORKING ON THE EXCALIBUR SYSTEM?
Location: Centurion
Duration: 12 Months Fixed Term Contract
Salary – R 554 948 CTC PA
Closing Date -4 March 2022
Qualifying Questions: QUALIFICATIONS
Do you have a National Diploma?
EXPERIENCE
Do you have 3 years’ experience in collections, IT functions and developing computer programs?
Do you have experience in administering the Excalibur Debt Collection System?
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Work closely with PIMS departments and IT teams to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. Act as the Administrator of the PIMS workflow systems (Excalibur). Develop and manage BI solutions
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma
- Business Intelligence certification
- 3 years’ experience in IT related functions
- 3 years working knowledge of the Collections environment
- 3 years practical experience developing computer programs
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration
- Workflow Administration (preferably Excalibur) and campaign Development
- Business Analysis & Business process engineering
- Microsoft Office Applications
- Business Intelligence software (preferably Power BI)
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Workflow System Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes
- Collaborate with business users
- Identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations
- Business Intelligence Solutions development and execution
- Provide reports, processes and Excel VBA solutions
Desired Skills:
- Excalibur Debt Collection System
- collections
- IT functions and developing computer programs
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Microsoft Power BI
- Power BI
- SQL Server skills including SQL objects development performance tuning data analysis and integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma