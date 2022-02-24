C#.Net Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an ambitious and innovative C#.Net Software Engineer is sought by a leading Omni-channel Retailer. Your core role will entail helping deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolving live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test). The ideal candidate must possess a B Degree/National Diploma in IT or Computer Science, have 3+ years’ work experience in a similar role including tech skills in MVC, .Net Core, Web APIs, SQL Server, WCF, ASMX Web Service, jQuery/JavaScript/JSON, HTML/CSS, Visual Studio, OO/SOLID, Git, ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls, understand Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA and a proven track record taking projects through the SDLC.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services according to agreed project timelines.

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies.

Adhere to coding standards defined by the Technical Management team.

Support and maintain production system(s).

Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation.

Continuously identify and solve technical problems.

Assist and mentor junior members within the team.

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3+ years working experience as a C# .Net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, Web API’s, SQL Server.

Must have working experience with the following technologies: user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX Web Service, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID, Git.

Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls are required.

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA.

Advantageous –

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g., EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic.

2+ Years in the Retail, Logistics or Credit sector.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

