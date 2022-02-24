DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

OVERSEE code releases while creating and implementing systems software and analysing data to improve application environments as your technical expertise as a DevOps Engineer is sought by a growing Retail Group to join its Online / APP IT team. Ultimately, you will help ensure increased productivity and the delivery of optimal system performance. The successful incumbent must have a 3-year IT tertiary qualification, 5 years’ suitable IT work experience including working knowledge of various Operating Systems such as Windows Server, RedHat, CentOS, SuSE. Your tech toolset should also have the following: Java, Spring Framework/Spring Boot, NodeJS, Python, Docker, Kubernetes, Liquibase, SQL-Developer, TOAD, Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, NoSQL, Hazelcast, Redis, AWS & Azure.

DUTIES:

Deliver secure, reliable, scalable solutions which can be deployed through the Route to Live and into Production using continuous integration and deployment –

Build and setup new tools, infrastructure, and environments for developing, testing and production.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Test and examine code written by others and analyse results using relevant tools and techniques.

Maintain existing code, build and automation tools, whilst planning its refactoring and modernization for containerization and cloud migration.

Ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and ‘fixes’.

Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Test proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results with a focus on automation.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation and deployment process.

Work in Agile/Product team.

Identify and implement DevOps Engineering best practices in conjunction with the rest of the technology leads.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience.

Working knowledge of various Operating Systems (e.g., Windows Server, RedHat, CentOS, SuSE).

Server-side Development experience (e.g., Java, Spring Framework/Spring Boot, NodeJS, Python).

Containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Database experience (e.g., Liquibase, SQL-Developer, TOAD, Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, NoSQL).

RESTful services and/or SOAP.

Build tools (e.g., Maven, ant) and Git.

Configuration and Deployment.

CI/CD tools and pipelines (e.g., Jenkins).

Familiar with performance testing tools.

Enterprise Caching (e.g., Hazelcast, Redis).

Experience in message bus (e.g., Kafka).

Cloud services experience (e.g., AWS, Azure).

May be required to perform standby duties.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position