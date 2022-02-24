Full Stack Web Developer

Feb 24, 2022

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Full Stack Web Developer to join their organization

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related fields
  • 7 or more years experience as a full-stack web developer
  • Languages and technologies: C#, HTML, SQL,Netcore, Blazor, Restapi and Azure
  • Data modeling and data analysis experience
  • Experience in the pharmaceutical industry advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • This position will provide the candidate with an opportunity to take a software concept from research and development, to prototyping and production
  • Create and follow through on a vision whilst bringing others along with them.
  • Comprehend both business and technical aspects of a solution
  • Design and implement solutions based on client requirements
  • Lead in technical discussions with clients to understand and unpack the requirements of the project on hand
  • Stay on the leading edge of technology by constantly researching and looking for the newest tools and techniques
  • Show commitment to the success of assigned projects, co-workers, and the company

Learn more/Apply for this position