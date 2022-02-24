Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Full Stack Web Developer to join their organization
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Bachelors degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related fields
- 7 or more years experience as a full-stack web developer
- Languages and technologies: C#, HTML, SQL,Netcore, Blazor, Restapi and Azure
- Data modeling and data analysis experience
- Experience in the pharmaceutical industry advantageous
Responsibilities:
- This position will provide the candidate with an opportunity to take a software concept from research and development, to prototyping and production
- Create and follow through on a vision whilst bringing others along with them.
- Comprehend both business and technical aspects of a solution
- Design and implement solutions based on client requirements
- Lead in technical discussions with clients to understand and unpack the requirements of the project on hand
- Stay on the leading edge of technology by constantly researching and looking for the newest tools and techniques
- Show commitment to the success of assigned projects, co-workers, and the company