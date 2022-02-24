Full Stack Web Developer

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Full Stack Web Developer to join their organization

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Requirements:

Bachelors degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related fields

7 or more years experience as a full-stack web developer

Languages and technologies: C#, HTML, SQL,Netcore, Blazor, Restapi and Azure

Data modeling and data analysis experience

Experience in the pharmaceutical industry advantageous

Responsibilities:

This position will provide the candidate with an opportunity to take a software concept from research and development, to prototyping and production

Create and follow through on a vision whilst bringing others along with them.

Comprehend both business and technical aspects of a solution

Design and implement solutions based on client requirements

Lead in technical discussions with clients to understand and unpack the requirements of the project on hand

Stay on the leading edge of technology by constantly researching and looking for the newest tools and techniques

Show commitment to the success of assigned projects, co-workers, and the company

Learn more/Apply for this position