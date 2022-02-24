Integration Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Our client, a leading technology driven compnay in Sandton, is looking to employ an Integration Developer

Developing C# .NET solutions for the organization.

Creating in-house applications using the .NET framework.

Debugging and maintaining written code

Defining and organizing projects on an ongoing basis

Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects

Identifying and handling technical risks and issues.

Working in a project team alongside other developers.

Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization

Reporting on project statuses and developments to senior team members

Participating in project meetings with management and other team members.

Minimum Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or information technology

C#, .NET 4.5 (or higher), and Microsoft Visual Studio certification and experience

A minimum of 4 years of experience as a C# programmer or developer.

Knowledge of other coding-languages (JavaScript, HTML).

Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision

Sound understanding of coding and development processes

Experience with working in an agile environment

Soap Web Services

RESTFul Service Development (Open API)

Experience in the following would be advantages: • .Net Socket Development • Ecommerce Development • Pastel Evolution • Expert problem solver

Learn more/Apply for this position