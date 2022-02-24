Java Architect

Key Purpose –

Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to –

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc

Personal Attributes and Skills

Behavioral Skills

Stress Management

Time management and prioritization

Creativeness

Learning orientation

Negotiation skills

Innovation

Bias for action

Teamwork and co-operation

Technical Skills

High standards for delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Other

Overtime may be required from time to time

Standby is required on a rotational cycle

Technical Stack :

Java

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Desired Skills:

solution architecture

process mapping

software testing pack design

clean code thinking

Java

microservices

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years [other] Information Technology

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

