Java Architect

Key Purpose –
Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to –
- Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs
- Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks
- Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.
- Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.
- Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes
- Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc
- Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc
Personal Attributes and Skills
Behavioral Skills
- Stress Management
- Time management and prioritization
- Creativeness
- Learning orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Innovation
- Bias for action
- Teamwork and co-operation
Technical Skills
- High standards for delivery
- Solution Architecture
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Clean code thinking
- Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
Other
- Overtime may be required from time to time
- Standby is required on a rotational cycle
Technical Stack :
- Java
- Object Orientation
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD
Desired Skills:
- solution architecture
- process mapping
- software testing pack design
- clean code thinking
- Java
- microservices
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years [other] Information Technology
- More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree