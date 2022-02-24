Java Developer

Feb 24, 2022

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Senior Java Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

  • Java
  • Spring, Spring Boot
  • Basic HTML, CSS
  • OO design patterns and principles
  • More advanced HTML, CSS, JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Micro-service based environments
  • Cloud based services and infrastructures
  • AWS
  • Working in an agile environment
  • Experience in test automation

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Springboot
  • Angular
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

