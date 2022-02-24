Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Senior Java Developer to join their team.
The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:
- Java
- Spring, Spring Boot
- Basic HTML, CSS
- OO design patterns and principles
- More advanced HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Angular
- Micro-service based environments
- Cloud based services and infrastructures
- AWS
- Working in an agile environment
- Experience in test automation
Apply NOW!!!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years