Junior BI Specialist

Our client in Sandton is looking for 2 Junior BI Specialists to join their team.

The candidate must be interested in BI/Reporting consulting, support, etc. Candidates looking for BI Development roles, will NOT be considered.

Experience

Must have good working knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and SSAS

Strong SQL experience 4 years plus (Junior 1 year plus)

Reporting Services, Analysis Service

Strong Excel

Balancing of reports

Must be able to debug, write/create

Good English and Afrikaans

There may be long working hours, so either vehicle or reliable transport is required.

Presentable and able to meet with clients.

Good in Microsoft SQL support, hardworking and resilient. Someone that has knowledge in SQL, SSIS , SSRS and as an added bonus SSAS.

An IT related qualification would be a bonus.

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SQL

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

