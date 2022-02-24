Mid-Level Business Analyst_2022_20_b

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
Microsoft and Azure certifications
SQL Database experience
Responsibilities:
Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business requirements
Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
Stakeholder Mapping
Requirements Mapping
Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
Drafting use case diagrams
Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
Assist in business process design
Analyze data and produce reports
Experience and knowledge
Experience with Mining Systems
Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous
IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects
Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
Exposure to Agile software development
Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs
A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner
Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
Strives to do things significantly better
Additional requirements:
Proven working experience in project management
Min 3 – 5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
Ability to work under pressure
Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION AND ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS