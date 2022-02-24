SAP ABAP Developer

12 months extendable contract
- 4 years – Experience with SD Module
Minimum qualification required ABAP certification
Project management advantageous
Skills Required (List the hard skills required to do
the job in question)
Required
? SD knowledge
Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:
? SD modules
? FI/CO modules (Secondary but closely linked Feature focus)
? MM modules
? Customs (Import, export, APDP)
? Strong Agile (AWM) and DevOps experience will be
advantageous
? Confluence and JIRA experience will be advantageous
? Procurement
? Supply chain management
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree