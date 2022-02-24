SAP BW Developer at Liberty Group

7 March 2022

Purpose

To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and enable the design, creation, development, documentation and testing of programs in SAP BW 7x.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level.

Outputs

Provide technical solutions to fulfill business requests using SAP’s BW (Business Warehouse) development language

Design, develop, configure, migrate, test and implement SAP BW 7.x data warehousing solutions

Design and build data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes, Aggregates, Datastore objects(DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets, Transformations, DTPs and DataSources

Develop Process chains to load and monitor data loading

Implement performance tuning techniques in SAP BW 7.x

Build, test, and publish of BEx reports, BEx Workbooks and BEx Web applications using SAP BEx 7.x suite

Develop variables, restrict key figures, calculate key figures, structures and selections in SAP BEx Query Designer

Enhance Logistics, Finance and custom extractors

Develop and maintain ABAP User exits

Provide ongoing support of the existing BO Reporting, Data Services and BW systems

Translate functional specifications into technical specifications and ensure a comprehensive data warehouse design

Experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x

Experience with SAP BW architecture, data modeling, design and development

Experience with BW administrator Workbench; BW Info Objects, ODS, Info Cubes, Info Packages, Info Sources, Design complex, customs BW solutions translating complex requirements in an optimal BW design

Planning and organizational skills, including ability to engage with multiple development projects concurrently and working to tight deadlines.

About The Employer:

Liberty Group Limited is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. In compliance with the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and the group’s Transformation Strategy, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards the achievement of equitable demographic representation of our workforce profile and add to the diversity of the organisation.

