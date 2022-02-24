SAP BW Developer at Liberty Group

Job Description Print Preview
Closing Date
7 March 2022
Purpose
To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and enable the design, creation, development, documentation and testing of programs in SAP BW 7x.
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences
Minimum Experience
3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level.
Outputs
Provide technical solutions to fulfill business requests using SAP’s BW (Business Warehouse) development language
Design, develop, configure, migrate, test and implement SAP BW 7.x data warehousing solutions
Design and build data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes, Aggregates, Datastore objects(DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets, Transformations, DTPs and DataSources
Develop Process chains to load and monitor data loading
Implement performance tuning techniques in SAP BW 7.x
Build, test, and publish of BEx reports, BEx Workbooks and BEx Web applications using SAP BEx 7.x suite
Develop variables, restrict key figures, calculate key figures, structures and selections in SAP BEx Query Designer
Enhance Logistics, Finance and custom extractors
Develop and maintain ABAP User exits
Provide ongoing support of the existing BO Reporting, Data Services and BW systems
Translate functional specifications into technical specifications and ensure a comprehensive data warehouse design
Experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x
Experience with SAP BW architecture, data modeling, design and development
Experience with BW administrator Workbench; BW Info Objects, ODS, Info Cubes, Info Packages, Info Sources, Design complex, customs BW solutions translating complex requirements in an optimal BW design
Planning and organizational skills, including ability to engage with multiple development projects concurrently and working to tight deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW 7x
- SAP ECC 6.0
- ABAP
- SAP BI
- Sap Bw
- Info Cubes
- DTP
- Data Store Objects
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Liberty Group Limited is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. In compliance with the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and the group’s Transformation Strategy, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards the achievement of equitable demographic representation of our workforce profile and add to the diversity of the organisation.