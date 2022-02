SAP Consultants

SAP Certified Consultants

Min 5 years experience

Offering contract positions for SAP Certified consultants.

Able to work remote within South Africa

Positions currently open (Contract)

– SAP Plant Maintenance Functional Analyst

– Agentry Developer

– SAP Case Management Developer

– SAP UI5 Developer

Desired Skills:

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Looking for SAP Certified consultants for projects.

Learn more/Apply for this position